Salma Hayek net worth: The enormous fortune of the actress who is richer than Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek She is a Mexican actress, television producer, producer, film director, social activist and businesswoman born on September 2, 1966.

Her full name is Salma Valgarma Hayek Jimnez, and she was born in Veracruz, Mexico.

Salma Hayek He left Mexico at the age of 12 when he entered the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana. However, he returned to study international relations in Mexico City.

Salma Hayek’s first television role

When she turned 23, Salma Hayek joined the cast of the Mexican telenovela ‘Teresa‘. He became a household name in his home country and jumped onto the big screen.

Her acting career

In 1991, Salma Hayek landed in Los Angeles to start her acting career. She had to battle dyslexia, but she landed various roles in the 1990s.

In 1994, Salma Hayek had a leading role in ‘The alley of miracles‘, the most awarded film in the history of Mexican cinema. However, the international leap came with the film ‘desperate‘, with Antonio Banderas.

One of Salma Hayek’s last film roles was in the films ‘Grow Ups‘ of Adam Sandler. In the 2010s, Hayek appeared in both films with Sandler. But nothing in his film career is more memorable than his unforgettable dance with a snake in ‘From Dusk to Dawn‘ from 1996.

He also put the voice to ‘kitty soft paws‘in the movie’The cat with boots“, reuniting with Banderas.

During her acting career, Salma Hayek was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for his role in the biographical filmFrida (2002)‘ about the Mexican painter. However, she did win a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for ‘Maldonado’s miracle‘.

Salma Hayek, women’s champion

Salma Hayek is a champion of women who does campaign to end violence against them. Hayek testified before the United States Senate Judiciary Committee to reauthorize the Law on Violence against Women.

He has donated thousands of dollars to women’s shelters and domestic violence groups in Mexico, and has collaborated with Beyoncé in a campaign of gucci to empower women.

Salma Hayek net worth

Salma Hayek has a net worth of $200 million80 million more than Angelina Jolie.

In addition, Salma married the French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinaultwhich has one $7 billion fortune and owns the French soccer team Stade Rennaisas well as the brand Cougar and other luxury firms such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga as part of kering.