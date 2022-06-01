Salma Hayek offered a chair of elegance in an evening dress | EFE

For elegance there is no expiration date and Salma Hayek knows this truth well, since neither age nor the passage of time alter her sophisticated image that has characterized her since her beginnings in Hollywood. While her stunning looks make her one of the best-dressed actresses in the business, it’s her nature that elevates anything she wears.

The night was his, once again, in the 2021 annual Art+Film gala with one of his most simple but shocking outfits. Between the spotlights and the intimate atmosphere offered by the venue, the Mexican beauty shone in an exquisite gradient sequined dress and a luxurious jewelry set.

Salma Hayek He appeared on the blue carpet of the great event held in his tenth installment inside LACMA, that is, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, wearing a dress from the designer house Gucci worthy of ovations.

As if it were a sunset, her dress had a gradient that went from black to a bright fuxia in sequins sewn one by one to the fabric of the dress. As if that were not enough, the Mexican wore a silver necklace made up of small “beards” and a dark stone as the main piece in the center of the elaborate design.

Salma Hayek offered a chair of elegance in evening dress. Source: Instagram



In the photos shared by his fans on Instagram accounts dedicated to collecting his most successful looks, which are almost all of them, he is seen dedicating a resplendent smile to the many photographers present at the tenth installment of the gala.

The beloved actress of the big screen, Salma Hayekwas parading along with renowned art figures such as Elle Fanning, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Lee Jung-jae, Hailey Bieber, Serena Williams, Lil Nas X and Jared Leto, among many more.

The event was held in honor of influential American artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley along with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg. And it was jointly co-chaired by Eva Chow, and actor Leonardo Dicapriofor the tenth consecutive year.

The most important fashion magazines within the category named Salma Hayek as one of the best dressed artists of the night. And it is not for less, because her husband, the French businessman Henri Pinault, owns many of the most important luxury designer houses, such as Gucci and Balenciaga.

