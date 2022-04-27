Salma Hayek puts her fun twist on Channing Tatum’s birthday

Salma Hayek do it again. And it is that, once again the Mexican actress shares how well she gets along with her co-workers outside the film sets, where thanks to his charisma and simplicity he has managed to steal the spotlight.

On this occasion, the woman from Veracruz became the sensation in social networks, by sharing a video in which he showed his best dance steps next to Channing Tatum, his co-star in the third season of “Magic Mike”who also made it clear that he is not only a heartthrob, but that he has a good rhythm.

And it is that in the middle of the recordings of the tapethe actor celebrated his 42nd birthday and the Mexican could not let the opportunity pass, so, nOr was it superfluous to make time, as it should be, to celebrate together this new lap around the sun.

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum

In the funny video posted by the actress of “Eternals” and “Son como niños”, you can see both actors dancing very happy in a small room, decorated according to the celebration, in addition to wearing the respective party hats that cannot be missing.

“Happy birthday Channing! It’s a joy to have you around.” wrote the Mexican actress at the bottom of the clip, which has quickly become a sensation among Internet users. Hayek will take on the lead role in the film, following the sudden departure of Thandie Newton.

Here we leave you the fun video of the celebration