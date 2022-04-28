Salma Hayek puts rhythm to Channing Tatum’s birthday celebration

In addition to being a great actress, Salma Hayek She is well known for her good humor and good relationship with her co-stars, many of whom she still maintains good friendships with. And that is precisely the new path that she seems to be traveling in her new project.

Weeks ago it became known that the Mexican actress joined the new movie Magic Miketitled Magic Mike’s Last Dance. At the moment not much is known about the last installment of the saga, except that it will once again have channing tatum in the lead.

Magic Mike

The truth is that a few days after arriving at the film set, Salma already seems to have started a good relationship with the protagonist of the film. Or at least that is what he has made clear in one of his most recent posts on his social networks.

In full shooting of the film, the actor took advantage of a break to celebrate his 42nd birthday. True to her roots and her way of being, the Mexican became the queen of the party and was encouraged to take a few steps with the actor.

“Happy birthday Channing!!!! It’s a joy to have you around,” the actress wrote on her Instagram account, where he wished his partner a happy birthday. In the video posted by Hayek, you can see them both very involved in the dance and enjoying the moment.

It is clear that the actress always enjoys spending moments of relaxation and fun with her co-workers. Last year for her birthday, she could be seen with Angelina Joliehis companion Eternalswith whom he celebrated his birthday and even taught him some typical Mexican customs.

Meanwhile, Hayek continues filming Magic Mike 3. The incorporation of the actress was known after the abrupt departure of Thandiwe Newton of the production, after arguing character problems.

