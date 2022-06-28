Entertainment

Salma Hayek retains her beautiful figure at 55 years of age

Photo of James James36 mins ago
It seems that the beauty of Salma Hayek has no expiration date because at the age of 55 this beautiful Mexican artist is one of the most beautiful women in the film industry, enjoying an impressive silhouette that few people manage to keep until their fifth decade of life

During the nineties, the jarocha became one of the most important Latin icons in the world, attracting the attention of the media thanks to her impeccable performances in the most controversial films of that time and also for boasting an impressive physique. that left anyone breathless.

Today Salma Hayek continues to retain the crown of the most beautiful Latina in Hollywood, a throne that will hardly be taken from her in the coming decades, as it is the perfect combo that contains talent, beauty and personality, which is also one of the focuses that most attracts viewers for his simplicity and humility.

On this occasion it was a photograph published on one of the many fan pages that exist on social networks that was “shaking the hornet’s nest” of Internet users, this as a result of the spicy image in which the actress is seen posing too much “freca” for the camera from one of your favorite places.

Salma Hayek retains her beautiful figure at 55 years of age. Source: Instagram

It is well known that Salma Hayek She has a deep-rooted taste for activities in the water, whether in the pool or in the sea, she enjoys the maximum of becoming a real flesh and blood mermaid. For the underwater adventure she was modeling an interesting navy blue design that did justice to her silhouette very well.

On previous occasions, the actress has confessed that her favorite activity has always been diving, as she looks for any opportunity to practice it wherever she is. During a video for Vogue Mexico magazine she mentioned that she even always carries her diving license in her bag, so as not to miss any space.

This love for the ocean is surely one of the many legacies it has from its origins in Veracruz, a beautiful state of the Mexican Republic that is known for its beautiful coasts and rich history, in addition to its incomparable coffee.

The approval by his fans was immediate, as the comments section is full of compliments to the attractiveness of Salma Hayek and some very funny compliments.

