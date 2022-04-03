Salma Hayek revealed the secret to having a happy relationship with her husband

Salma Hayek, is one of the most important Latin artists in the world film industry. This is mainly because she is the owner of a brilliant talent that daily garners more followers all over the world. In addition, the beautiful Latina has participated in feature films that have been all the rage in the film industry and this year she is going for everything with important performances.

However, this time, the talented Mexican is a trend in various entertainment news portals for an interview that recently went viral on the network. In herself the protagonist of the film “Frida” revealed the secret to having a happy relationship with her husband after 13 years of marriage.

In that talk you can see Salma Hayek talk about your happy relationship with Francois-Henri Pinault. About it he said: “I am very happy, this is one of the greatest achievements of my life. A happy marriage, a healthy family. I think the secret of our great relationship is that we do not fight. Every time we have a challenge, we do not focus on looking for guilty if not in solving the conflict from another perspective”.

In addition, the talented Mexican actress added that: “We don’t see where the problem arose, who was to blame. In the end, no one makes the other feel or look bad. We put all our energy into solving it.” In addition, in the aforementioned television note, salma He said that solidarity and companionship are indisputable pillars in his marriage.

Salma Hayek in 2006 he met during an exhibition in Venice to Francois-Henri Pinault. A year later she announced that she was pregnant and engaged to the aforementioned European businessman. For her part on a Saturday February 14, 2009, Hayek married civilly with Pinault on Parisin a small ceremony attended only by his intimates, while two months later the religious ceremony was held.