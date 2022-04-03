Entertainment

Salma Hayek revealed the secret to having a happy relationship with her husband

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Salma Hayek, is one of the most important Latin artists in the world film industry. This is mainly because she is the owner of a brilliant talent that daily garners more followers all over the world. In addition, the beautiful Latina has participated in feature films that have been all the rage in the film industry and this year she is going for everything with important performances.

However, this time, the talented Mexican is a trend in various entertainment news portals for an interview that recently went viral on the network. In herself the protagonist of the film “Frida” revealed the secret to having a happy relationship with her husband after 13 years of marriage.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emma Roberts and other celebrities who shine without hanging on the surname of their families – Metro Ecuador

1 min ago

the movie with Jared Leto grosses more than it cost in just one weekend

10 mins ago

Top essential movies to watch today on Netflix Mexico

12 mins ago

Chris Rock: this is the fortune of the comedian attacked by Will Smith at the Oscars

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button