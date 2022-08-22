Salma Hayek reveals her true feelings towards Angelina Jolie

ads

Jennifer Aniston is another celebrity who doesn’t particularly like Angelina Jolie. In addition to sharing the same ex-husband, the “Friends” actress told Vogue in 2008 that she didn’t like the frankness of the “Maleficent” actress’s comments about how she and Brad Pitt met and fell in love while Aniston was still around. married. to the. She called the comments “inappropriate” and “unfashionable.” But actress Salma Hayek said otherwise, stating that she enjoyed working with Jolie.

“Angelina is the best director I’ve ever worked with,” Hayek told Deadline on Aug. 18 about working on “Bloodless” with Jolie. “She’s a genius and I think this might be her best movie yet. She did an amazing job, really.” Hayek praised her “Eternals” co-star’s directing style, adding that she was surprised by the way Jolie treated people, as she was open and kind to everyone on set.

Hayek’s comments came amid a custody battle between Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt and a recently resurfaced plane crash in 2016. According to Page Six, the FBI is not seeking to reopen the case, with sources reporting that bringing the case getting up again was just to beat up Pitt to try to get the upper hand in the custody battle. Perhaps Hayek’s comments will give Jolie an even bigger boost.