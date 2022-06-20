Salma Hayek revived photography from the past, her best swimsuit | Instagram

The actress from Veracruz always seeks to share with her fans the most valuable memories that take her back to her favorite times, so she does not hesitate to show the different versions of Salma Hayek that have been revealed throughout her extensive career. This time she took us to one of her best looks in her red.

In her social networks, the Mexican always seeks to project her true way of being, being honest about the activities she does outside of work, in addition to opening the door to her followers to allow them to explore her personality a little more from the intimacy of the thoughts she writes. .

with the same joy Salma Hayek He has shown on different occasions, he was sharing an old photo where he is seen wearing a red beach outfit, which fits his phenomenal curves like a glove. The image dates from the well-kept archives she has of each of her works on the big screen.

Demonstrating that at 55 years of age, the jarocha is one of the celebrities in Hollywood that is best preserved over the decades, managing to elegantly carry the passage of time on her physique, in addition to maintaining a young and full soul. of energies.

Salma Hayek revived photography from the past, her best swimsuit. Source: Instagram



previously Salma Hayek He mentioned to the media that aging gracefully is like an art that takes some effort in a conscious way, accepting that there comes a time when youth ends, but that does not indicate that beauty has also done so. Without a doubt, the beautiful actress has succeeded.

Another detail that does not go unnoticed by fans was the expression on his face, which is clear proof of the enormous talent he has for acting, reflecting the character’s emotions from the brightness of his eyes. For this reason, she is one of the representatives of Latin talent, a reference throughout the world.

Her fans soon filled the comments section with love, dedicating words of admiration and flattering each part that makes her up, being praised from head to toe on multiple occasions.

“I think we are made for each other”, “Simply spectacular. Beauty”, “I have a crush on you”, “The woman who ruined all women for me”, “The most beautiful ever”, “The best the best”, “But you’re still just as pretty”, “Would you believe that there are women who think it’s ugly?”, were some of the most outstanding comments for Salma Hayek.