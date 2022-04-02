Salma Hayek says goodbye to the famous Patrick Demarchelier with provocative photographs

Salma Hayek used her Instagram account to dedicate an emotional farewell message to the photographer, patrick demarchelier, who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 78.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that photographer @patrickdenarchelier has left us. He leaves behind a legacy of images that capture an era.”wrote the Mexican actress at the bottom of a series of black and white images that were captured by the famous artist.

Salma Hayek remembers Patrick Demarchelier

Photo: Instagram @salmahayek

In one of the photographs, the Oscar-nominated actress is seen inside a dressing room looking in front of the mirror, while her work team looks at her with admiration.

In the other you can see him in front of a mirror covering his chest with his hands. The actress has her hair tied up on her head and wears little makeup, revealing her natural beauty.

Who was Patrick Demarchelier?

Patrick Demarchelier was a French photographer very famous for being the faithful companion of Diana of Wales. In addition to being the leading artist for brands such as Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Celine, YSL or Carolina Herrera.

He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor, and three grandchildren.