Salma Hayek shows off her attributes to create awareness: “She’s a treasure”

Salma Hayek showed off her physical attributes to create awareness on an important topic reminding us that it is “a treasure”. The “Eternals” actress was seen posing in a swimsuit in the water and her fans filled her with compliments.

In addition to being one of the most beautiful women in entertainment, Salma Hayek is a very talented actress, businesswoman and producer. The Mexican she uses her social networks to show each of her facets, from showing off her vacations and her triumphs to create awareness on issues that concern the world.

Salma Hayek drove her followers crazy with her most recent publication

What International Water Day Salma Hayek wanted to approach her followers to remind them of the importance of taking care of her. Through the publication of a photograph in which she appears in a bikini, the actress shared a short but powerful message: “Today is the #dianacionaldelagua but let us not forget any day that water is a treasure“.

Instagram

In less than an hour, the publication reached more than 50,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments praising the beauty of the actress. Her followers also thanked Salma Hayek for raising her voice on such important issues as water care.

“you are a natural beauty“, “I honestly did not know, thanks for talking about it”, “You are a beautiful lady swimming in a wonderful body of water” and “Thanks to my work I have learned how important it is to have water. It really is pure life”, were some of the outstanding comments.