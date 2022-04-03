Salma Hayek shows off vintage makeup with cat eye liner that rejuvenates and enlarges the eyes

Salma Hayek surprises on social networks with a makeup that has already stolen thousands of hearts and is that the famous modeled a vintage makeup, whose protagonist was her outlined cat eye style, an ideal proposal to rejuvenate the skin and enlarge the eyes. You will be surprised how good you will look with this beauty trick!

When we thought that the eyeliner of vibrant colors would dominate this spring, the protagonist of ‘Frida’ proves to us that there are classics that do not go out of style and that is that she recently shared a publication in which she showed off a sensual eyeliner that we already want to try.

Salma Hayek shows off vintage makeup with cat eye liner

Through her Instagram account, the Mexican actress shared photos as a gesture to remember photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who died on March 31. “I am deeply saddened by the news that photographer @patrickdenarchelier has left us. He leaves behind a legacy of images that capture an era.”

Photo: IG/ @salmahayek

In the image, Hayek models a beautiful and sophisticated eyeliner that outlines her eyes inside and out, also lengthens the look thanks to the aesthetics of the upper line, a proposal that is worth trying at a gala dinner, an evening event or some celebration.

We love how this technique looks, so we’ll be trying it out very soon. You, would you use vintage makeup with cat eye liner that rejuvenates and enlarges the eyes in the style of Salma Hayek?