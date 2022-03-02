Salma Hayek suffered an accident with the Fran Drescher dress at the SAG Awards

Salma Hayek is undoubtedly the most beloved Mexican in Hollywood, thanks to her talent, backed by the recent productions in which she participated, “Eternals” and “House of Gucci”as well as for his great charisma.

The Mexican attended the most recent edition of the SAG Awardsto which he arrived with a strident Gucci metallic pink dressone of his favorite firms, with which he became one of the best dressed of the night.

However, not everything was glamor for the Mexican actress, because during the ceremony she suffered an accident that almost no one saw: her sleeve got stuck with Fran Drescher’s dress, signed by Reem Acra, when both coincided in the bathroom.

Salma Hayek shares the accident she had with Fran Drescher

Recently, Salma Hayek shared a video from that moment, in which her sleeve was caught with the upper part of Fran Drescher’s dress. The Mexican looked a little worried as she actress known as “Fran Fine” he took it with a sense of humor.

“My glove got stuck in the #FranDrescher dressso I got stuck in the bathroom before going out to present the award for #MichaelKeaton, who was also stuck in a bathroom“, Salma Hayek commented.