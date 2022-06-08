Salma Hayek surprised Marc Anthony in concert with her dance steps to the rhythm of salsa

Salma Hayek surprised those attending Marc Anthony’s concert in London with her dance steps to the rhythm of salsa REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

like a good latin Salma Hayek showed his best dance steps during the presentation in London of one of the greatest exponents of international salsa such as Mark Anthony who shared that the Mexican was her guest of honor and who was accompanied by her partner Nadia Ferrera.

It was through her Instagram account where the renowned Mexican interpreter shared the emotional moment of fun with the singer’s partner. Live my life: “Enjoying the extraordinary concert of the king of salsa Marc Anthony with his queen Nadia Ferreira in London”, he wrote in the publication that has just over 200 thousand reactions.

In the video, Salma Hayek wears a outfits black appropriate for attending a Marc Anthony concert where attendees usually show off their talents on the dance floor. Nevertheless, what caught the most attention was the friendly competition between the Mexican and the young Paraguayan model, couple of the Puerto Rican singer, Nadia Ferrera.

In the recording of a few seconds, you can see the one born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, in the front row while leaning on the metal fence to show off her hip movement. Meanwhile, in the background some applause and shouts are heard to receive the interpreter, but the one who took the night was Salma Hayek, since the rest of the public remains standing in their places, accompanying with applause.

Hayek’s publication was positioned in the trend of social networks, and where several celebrities also praised the figure and charisma of the Mexican. Nadia Ferreria, Marc Anthony’s partner, only commented on some very happy emojis. Another of the artists who were present was Ricky Martín who commented: “Sandunga mommy”.

Also, some of his little more than 21 million followers in Instagram They recognized the sympathy and talent of the Mexican to dance salsa: “Latinas”. “Beautiful Salma”. “Beautifulaaaaa.” “Dip Time”, are some reactions recovered from the comment box.

Marc Anthony showed off the presence of Salma Hayek at her concert in London Photo: Instagram/@marcanthony

For his part, the Puerto Rican singer did not hide the satisfaction of having one of the most outstanding actresses of recent times, so through his Instagram account he dedicated a message to the 55-year-old Mexican producer.

”Last night surrounded by so many beautiful and powerful women. Thanks London! Thank you Salma for joining me”, expressed the 53-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter as a description of the portrait that was made with the interpreter of Frida and your current partner.

It should be remembered that the Puerto Rican is on a world tour with Pa’lla Voy Tour and that after the concert this weekend in London, it will be presented this June 6 at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands; however, it is unknown if Salma Hayek will accompany him on other dates, because according to what the singer said in his Instagram, the Mexican was her guest of honor.

Recently Salma Hayek was again the subject of debate in Mexico, after some statements by Bárbara de Regil who shared that after a meeting with the renowned Hollywood star it was she who asked her to put some fitness routines on her to stay fit.

“Not only did I get to meet her, but she told me to put a routine on her, and I: ‘Obviously, invite me and I’ll be there whenever you want, take me to your house in Los Angeles”, indicated between laughs Bárbara de Regil for Windowing.

And it is that the actress who gave life to Rosary Scissors is part of the cast of the tape I want your life of the streaming platform Vix+ and in which Salma Hayek serves as executive producer.

