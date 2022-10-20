Salma Hayek talks about menopause and its stigmas

Entertainment

Currently, taboos are being broken, leaving prejudices in the past to give opportunity to the most important conversations. Salma Hayek has joined this wave of changes by addressing a topic that concerns all women: the stigmas of menopause and its consequences.

And it is that despite the fact that medicine, science and the media have advanced a lot in recent decades, there are still prejudices within societies against this stage of female life, coming to misinform or stigmatize women who go through it. or are about to.

What Salma Hayek He is very aware of this situation and the impact that his voice has throughout the world, he decided to take action on the matter in various ways to add his grain of sand so that the accusations are less and less. It was in the year 2021 when she starred in a series of interviews touching on the subject.

The Mexican actress was on the cover of Style magazine, where she had a conversation about this topic, recounting her personal experience and launching a harsh criticism of the media that ridicule or make accusations towards menopause, in addition to refuting the accusations in her against.

Salma Hayek opens a conversation about menopause and its stigmas. Source: Instagram

It was through one of the many fan accounts where the moment was revived, as her fans decided to share on Instagram one of the covers of the English form which contained a powerful phrase that the interpreter of “Frida” said on other occasions. to contradict the accusations of which he was a victim at that time.

People have the wrong assumption that menopause is when a woman stops being s*xy,” reads her photo.

In another interview for the program ‘Red Table Talk’, where she spoke with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Veracruz woman declared that menopause brings changes to the body thanks to the hormones that are undergoing a revolution, so it is natural that both bodies and minds of women resent it.

In the comments section of the post, her fans reaffirmed the point, in addition to complimenting her physique, which after 50 years continues to have a stunning beauty. “Pretty and cute my dear”, “How beautiful are your feet salmita”, “She is so beautiful and those feet!!”, “Always s*xy for me!!!!!!!!”, “Pretty curves”, you can read.

