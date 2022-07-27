Salma Hayek tells how her experience of being directed by Angelina Jolie was

Salma Hayek Y Angelina Jolie struck up a good friendship once they met on the set of “Eternals”, the movie of the MCU in which both participated.

This friendship transcended the professional plane and Hayek joined as an actress a directing project of Angelina. It is “White Blood”, a film based on the novel “Sin Sangre” by the Italian Alessandro Barico published in 2002.

In the story, about violence, resentment and revenge, the Mexican Demián Bichir also participates. No details about the filming are known, except that it has locations in Italy.

How was Salma’s experience?

Salma Hayek, whose production work “Saint Avoid” just premiered by Star +, he told the newspaper “Excélsior” how it was to work under the orders of Angelina Jolie.

“The experience has been sensational, it is a very difficult film and Demian, who was practically born in the theater, who has done very complicated things, has told me that perhaps this has been the most difficult thing he has done in his career and I think that it has also been the same for me”.

He added: “However Angelina has been a genius as a director and has approached it with great respectwith much affection and with such kindness, that it was a pleasure to get up every day to work on this wonderful project”.

