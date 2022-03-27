Salma Hayek, the actress boasts more than her beauty

Salma Hayek boasts more than her beauty, “a treasure” | Instagram

It’s a treasure! This is how Salma Hayek raised her voice and boasted more than her beauty, because the beautiful Mexican actress decided to seek to raise awareness among all human beings with a photo on social networks.

The Hollywood star shared the image in which she posed from what could be called paradise for being a really beautiful natural place, which with the beauty of Salma Hayek They matched up perfectly.

Whoever was the queen of soap operas in Mexico decided that it was time to talk seriously with Internet users and decided to put on an attractive black swimsuit and highlight her beauty with her quite natural face and her completely relaxed and drenched hair.

But what Salma Hayek Jimenez What he wanted on this occasion is that his followers, more than admire his beauty, realize the beautiful place where he was, even if it seemed like a natural curve, since it is a set of water of a very special color, surrounded by some stones that seem to give the effect of “walls”.

Salma Hayek boasts more than her beauty, “a treasure”. Photo: Instagram.



The famous woman from Veracruz entered this beautiful place to be photographed and share the image on her official Instagram account, all this to celebrate a treasure on a very special day, the day of water.

Hayek asked to raise awareness about how important water is and its care and that in all parts of the world it must be treated as it is, a true treasure and that even with all the money in the world we could not create it again for all humans.

Today is #nationalwaterday but let’s not forget any day how precious water is. Today is the #nationalwaterday but let us not forget any day, that water is a, the beautiful woman wrote next to the photograph.

Salma Hayek’s followers commented on her comment box to highlight the importance of the vital liquid and her day; In addition to not overlooking the beauty of the beautiful actress of more than 50 years of age. The publication in question was shared on Instagram four days ago and has exceeded 400 thousand reactions on the famous social network.