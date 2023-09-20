Salma Hayek to produce classic ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ into a series for HBO Max

classic and ultimate work of literature laura esquivel Now there will be a new adaptation on the small screen hbo, It was caused by the statements of mariano caesar (Head of General Entertainment Content) warner bros discovery), that we know few details of this next production that will be based primarily on the novel.‘Like water for chocolate’Published in 1989.
The universe in which the original novel takes place defies fantasy by incorporating surreal elements that are never fantastic. It is in the interpolation of these two dimensions that “magical realism” emerges, a literary movement that has reached its maximum expression. gabriel garcia marquez And its hundred years of lonelinessbut which can be well represented in the work of laura esquivel,
oscar nominated actress, salma hayek pinaultWill participate as part of the executive production of the series jose tamez And Siobhan Flynn Of Ventanarosa ProductionsApart from being the direction of Julian of Tavira And Ana Lorena Perez Rios,
broadcast of this series Scheduled for sometime next year, However, details regarding the length of the episode or how many chapters it will contain are not known. For its part, we know that the protagonists of the series will be: irene azuela, guita blue, Ari Brickman, Ana Valeria Becquerel, Andrea Chaparro, andres baida, angels cross And louis david horn (among others), although it is not yet known what roles they will play in the series.
The story will be based mostly on the book of the same name published in 1989 and not heavily on the film released in 1992, although hopefully there will be references to that adaptation. plot Mexico will be surrounded during the revolution and introduce us Tita De La Garza And pedro muzquizTwo young people whose love could not be consummated due to family customs.
You may be interested in: Compa, the concert hasn’t happened yet?! Featherweight show in Tijuana officially canceled
Adaptations of these works of Latin American literature have become more popular and, in these cases, they lead us to look to authors such as fernanda melchor who will also have a translation of their work Hurricane season, However, it will depend on the success or failure of these productions whether a decision is made to make greater adaptations of works important to Latin American culture and identity.
Video
(tagstotranslate)Sergio Escareno