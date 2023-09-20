Salma Hayek to produce classic ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ into a series for HBO Max

classic and ultimate work of literature laura esquivel Now there will be a new adaptation on the small screen hbo, It was caused by the statements of mariano caesar (Head of General Entertainment Content) warner bros discovery), that we know few details of this next production that will be based primarily on the novel.‘Like water for chocolate’Published in 1989.

The universe in which the original novel takes place defies fantasy by incorporating surreal elements that are never fantastic. It is in the interpolation of these two dimensions that “magical realism” emerges, a literary movement that has reached its maximum expression. gabriel garcia marquez And its hundred years of lonelinessbut which can be well represented in the work of laura esquivel,

oscar nominated actress, salma hayek pinaultWill participate as part of the executive production of the series jose tamez And Siobhan Flynn Of Ventanarosa ProductionsApart from being the direction of Julian of Tavira And Ana Lorena Perez Rios,