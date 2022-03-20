Salma Hayek took a nap with Sienna Miller at the BAFTA Awards 2022 and shared the photo | Famous

During the 2022 awards season, Salma Hayek has captivated both with her looks on the red carpet, as well as with the hilarious moments she experiences behind the scenes with other celebrities, such as the embarrassing exchange she experienced with Fran Drescher in a SAG elevator. Awards, at the beginning of March.
At this moment, another funny experience is added that the actress from Veracruz enjoyed in the company of Sienna Miller at the BAFTA Awards.
Salma Hayek and Sienna Miller took a nap at the BAFTA Awards: photo
A couple of days after the British Academy Film Awards, better known as BAFTAs, Salma Hayek shared a photo on her Instagram of how she lived these awards away from the glamor of the red carpet.
The tender moment was titled “Siena siesta”, a play on words between the name of the actress Sienna Miller, recognized for her work in ‘GI Joe’ and ‘Sniper’, and the brief moment of a supposed “siesta” that the Mexican and American acted.
The 55-year-old Mexican actress not only became Sienna’s accomplice to enjoy this break with her eyes closed during the British award ceremony, but also appeared as “the perfect pillow” for the 40-year-old actress.
Salma and Sienna’s nap photo quickly captivated fans of the ‘House of Gucci’ actress.
“Can we all agree that this image is now the best of the BAFTAs 2022? In my opinion we can”, wrote a user with whom more than 150 other people agreed.
“She has the best pillow”, “Perfect pillow”, “Perfect place to rest” are some other messages that Hayek received in his photo.
Salma and Sienna’s “siesta” was a moment of peace that the actress from Veracruz was able to enjoy after the wardrobe accident she experienced on the BAFTA red carpet.
On the red carpet of these awards, Salma, trying to cover a little the deep opening of her dress on the left leg, crouched down and inadvertently showed a little more of her cleavage.
“Sometimes to cover up some things, others are taught more,” he wrote on Instagram along with a couple of photos of his gothic look at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.