Salma Hayek turns 56 and celebrates it with a video that has gone viral

Nothing more and nothing less than five million views has the video you have shared Salma Hayek on the occasion of his 56th birthday and that has only been posted on Instagram for a few hours. Salma’s popularity is such that she is a woman much loved by her colleagues.

close friend of Penelope Cruzit is also of other actresses such as Melanie Griffith, Blake Lively or Zoe Saldana, who did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments of the video. During the time that Melanie Griffith was married to Antonio Banderas and they lived in Los Angeles, the marriage, along with Penélope Cruz, who was then with Tom Cruise, and Salma Hayek, formed a large Hispanic-American family. Also, Salma was very supportive of Penelope when she started her career in Hollywood.

It must be said that Salma’s 56 years have not felt bad at all. In the video we can see her dancing in a bikini and aboard a speedboat, so she seems to still be on vacation and enjoy it as she deserves. “Happy 56th birthday to me!!! 🎂”, writes the actress. Married to the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, she has a daughter, Valentina, who will be fifteen this month.

Do you want to see Salma’s sensual dance? Hit play.