Salma Hayek vacationing with her family in Los Cabos

Salma Hayek I have taken leave to enjoy the holidays Los Cabos, Baja Californiain the company of your children and your husband Francois-Henri Pinault,

The actress has shared through social networks her trip to the Mexican beach, where she devoted to horse riding And enjoy the incredible sunset that this place has to offer.

The photographs shared by Salma reflect the freedom and genuine connection she has with the natural space around her. Savoring the essence of MexicoIn the description of the image you can see “Chasing Sunsets” and “#vivaméxico”.

During a visit to a restaurant, the Veracruz woman shared how happy she was to meet a chef from Veracruz, and also expressed how proud she felt of the occasion. born in that state,

Apart from this, he shared much more with his 26 million followers A picture in which she is seen with her smiling countryman, whose name she has not revealed.

“Long live Veracruz! I found a chef from Minatitlan, which is 30 minutes from Coatzacoalcos, La Paz, Baja California. He wrote in the post, “How lucky I am.”

Thousands of followers of the famous did not miss the opportunity and praised her in the comments of her publications, making sure that she is beautiful both outside and inside.

Born Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez on September 2, 1966, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, she began her acting career at the age of 19. His Fruitful career start in Mexicowhen he starred in the telenovela Teresaas well as the film street of miraclesHe was even nominated for an Ariel Award because of this production.

The actress started her film career at the age of 19.

By 1991, Hayek decided to try his hand Hollywood and soon managed to establish himself by acting in films fearless, open till dawn, bigotry and in wild Wild West,

Despite the fact that by then she had already begun to establish herself as an actress, it was not until 2002 that she starred in the film fridawhere he played Frida Kahlowho managed to stand out in the industry by receiving nominations for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes. Frida was a project that had a great impact and thanks to public criticism it was the specialized medium that brought the work into good shape.

Salma Hayek established herself in Hollywood with the film Frida.

In 2007, Hayek received an Emmy Award nomination for guest starring on the comedy show ugly Bettybroadcast by television network ABC,

Some of the most recent works in which the Veracruz woman has participated Adult, Uncultured, spark of life And cat in boots,

He even made his debut in 2021 marvel cinematic universewhere he played the character of Ajak eternala position that made her the first Mexican to become a superhero of that production company.

Cinema is not the only industry that has attracted Hayek’s attention, as he has invested in various businesses during his career in cinema, mainly related to fashion and makeup,

A clear example in which a Mexican woman decided to dabble in the world of business when she got involved with Eric Helms, who founded juice productionto create a project mix it yourselfwhich included a subscription service in which subscribers receive the materials needed to prepare a smoothies Organic which can also be used as a face mask.