Salma Hayek very elegant poses to the natural forgetting everything | Instagram

The successful actress Hollywood, Salma Hayek, completely delighted her fans with the last publication she made on social networks. In it, she gave further proof that her beauty is still intact at 55 years old and that her age is only a number for her because she is very well preserved.

The Veracruz woman showed that she does not need much to look beautiful, thus confirming the designer’s phrase Coco Chanel who said that the elegance of a woman does not consist in the clothes she wears, but in her attitude towards life. Salma embodied these words with her presence, bearing and joviality, not only on this occasion, but throughout her entire life.

It is a photograph that he shared via Instagram to his almost 21 million followers, he is seen posing completely natural without wearing any clothing, barely covering the essentials with his hands. in the look that Salma Hayek dedicated to the lens we observe the living flame of experience lit from the depths of his being, calmly illuminating everyone through the screen. Like playful decorations, two polka dots crown her left shoulder dotting the smooth tanned skin. It took nothing more than simple 1950s-style makeup and delicately tied hair to win us all over.

Very elegant Salma Hayek poses naturally forgetting everything. Source: Instagram



YOU CAN SEE HERE SALMA HAYEK’S PUBLICATION.

The publication was made to commemorate the works and career of the French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who recently passed away on March 31, 2022, also the author of the photographs that Salma Hayek attached and with whom he had the opportunity to work on several occasions.

I am deeply saddened by the news that photographer @patrickdenarchelier has left us. He leaves us a legacy of images that capture an era.

They were the words of condolences that the actress wrote in both English and Spanish. On the other hand, her fans were enthusiastic about the photos she revealed and quickly showered her with thousands of compliments in the comments section. There were also those who left a message in memory of the deceased and mourned the unfortunate loss.