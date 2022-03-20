Salma Hayek wears a trend dress 2022

Salma Hayek shines in Hollywood and made an impact in London, during the BAFTA 2022 awards gala. He did it with a gothic-inspired style starring a dress velvet purple

Salma Hayek, a celebrity with style and identity.

The Mexican star stood out at the British film industry’s “Oscars” party with a style signed by Gucci, her leading label.

It is an incredible party model from the Italian firm, made of impeccable purple velvet, with a sweetheart neckline framed by black lace, as well as a transparent back, puffed shoulders and lantern-style sleeves that were also finished with lace details.

Salma Hayek shone at the BAFTA awards gala in a purple velvet dress.

The silhouette of the design, elegant and sober, highlighted the curves of the actress. And the sensual touch that identifies the outfits of Salma Hayek It was in the pronounced opening of the skirt that exposed one of the legs of the actress of “House of Gucci”.

The exclusive Gucci velvet design worn by Salma Hayek.

This season, velvet reigns supreme with all its classic and sophisticated imprint, and it is not only identified with autumn and winter but is applied in evening dresses throughout the year.

Related news

The dress velvety you chose Salma Hayek stood out on the red carpet where she walked with spectacular round-toe platform shoes in satin black that highlighted her gothic look, one of the styles that is also imposed on 2022.

Salma Hayek with another velvety look, at the New York premiere of “House of Gucci”.

Velvet, lace, and dark colors like black and purple are some of the keys to wearing it. And the auction was the beauty look of the actress and producer born in Veracruz, Mexico, with her hair tied up with a high bun and subtle makeup that highlighted her gaze through shadows.

Salma “gothic” and warm, along with the British actress Sienna Miller.

Salma Hayek He took all eyes during the gala in which he was one of the presenters on stage. And she did it with a great dress that confirmed that violet is one of her favorite shades.