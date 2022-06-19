Salma Hayek wears a very peri colored vintage top that slims down INSTANTLY

Salma Hayek reminds us that the vintage garments They are still an infallible bet this season and it is that he recently shared a photograph in which he wore a crop top That used in the 90s, a piece that will be back in the coming months. You will be surprised how right what will you wear with this look!

If this season you want to wear a retro outfit and with elegancehere we present a short blouse of the favorite color of the year; the very peri will conquer the clothes from your closet.

This is how Salma Hayek wears the crop top

Through her Facebook account, the Mexican actress shared a photograph in which she modeled a delicate sweater V-neckline, which was fastened at chest height and had a open cut in the abdomen. This garment announces two of the spoiled trends; the textured clothing and the lilac blouses.

This is how Salma Hayek wears the crop top. Photo: Facebook

Salma Hayek’s makeup inspired by the 90s

Her attire was complemented by statement jewelryin addition to a beauty look of shadows with glitters in the eyes, deep eyeliner, abundant mascara, fuchsia lipstick and pink blush. A makeup that teleported us to one of the best decades in the fashion world!

you would use vintage top color very peri slimming style Salma Hayek?