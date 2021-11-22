Salma Hayek wins a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

“Here she is! We are all made of stardust ». Thus begins Salma Hayek on his Instagram profile, to celebrate his star – the 2709th star, to be exact – on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. We all love the 55-year-old Mexican actress for her irony, for her style with which she treads the red carpets (almost always dressed in Gucci but this time in McQueen, costum made and embroidered with crystals), but above all what we love in her is the loyalty. He demonstrated this in the various photocalls of House of Gucci, when, speaking of the work with Lady Gaga, he hinted at the importance of the supporting actress in supporting the performance of the protagonist. “It’s not called supporting actress by chance, it serves to help the protagonist emerge, “he explained in an interview.

The speech on perseverance she made on Friday right in front of the TCL Chinese Theater was also wonderful, recalling how hard the ascent was for her. “If you think you’re not good at something, like me, make sure you are. Give the best of yourself in everything you do. Find joy in what you do. Work hard. Don’t worry about what others say. But above all, don’t listen to yourself when you’re down, ”explained the actress.