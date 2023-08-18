Entertainment

Salma Hayek’s daughter stirs up controversy after admitting to praying for Lana Del Rey. news from mexico

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Mexico City.- Salma HayekRecognized International Celebrity and Caring Mother Valentina PinaultHis only 15-year-old daughter is embroiled in a new controversy.

The reason behind this controversy is the recent confession of Valentina, who revealed her devotion towards the singer by lighting a candle in a video. king’s wool,

The 56-year-old artist and his teenage daughter became the center of attraction after her vogue magazine Share a video from a year ago in which Lover expressed his admiration for the American singer king’s wool,

His devotion to Valentina Paloma and Lana Del Rey.

Controversy over Lana Del Rey’s devotion

you can see in the video Salma Hayek With her daughter, who proudly holds a candle adorned with the image king’s wool and remarks that he uses it for his prayers.

However, this revelation has not been without criticism and comments on social networks. Some users expressed surprise and bewilderment at the idea of ​​praying to a public figure King’s Wool

What a rich spoiled brat, how ridiculous”, “Do you pray to Lana Del Rey??? What? What a pity she is only human, what a thing”, “What a hollow girl”, “We are going wrong, you pray to none other than Jesus Christ”, “Haha poor rich girl!! !”, were some of the reactions on the network to the clip.

Valentina Paloma and Salma Hayek. Photos: Courtesy

valentina’s musical interests

In the same interview, valentina dove He also shared information about his musical interest.

He said he has a favorite band Fleetwood Mac and he had a big poster of it Kanye Westwhom he considers one of his main influences in music, he even had the opportunity to meet and talk with them.

Full Video:

(tagstranslate) Salma Hayek

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Travis Scott is impressed by Catalonia and “human towers” for the “Circus Maximus” video clip filmed in Tarragona.

3 weeks ago

Will Oxxo Cashier open a profile on OnlyFans? woman solves doubts

July 5, 2023

Angels Nevin dissatisfied after reverse name

June 21, 2023

angus cloud | Euphoria

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button