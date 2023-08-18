Salma Hayek’s daughter stirs up controversy after admitting to praying for Lana Del Rey. news from mexico

Mexico City.- Salma HayekRecognized International Celebrity and Caring Mother Valentina PinaultHis only 15-year-old daughter is embroiled in a new controversy.

The reason behind this controversy is the recent confession of Valentina, who revealed her devotion towards the singer by lighting a candle in a video. king’s wool,

The 56-year-old artist and his teenage daughter became the center of attraction after her vogue magazine Share a video from a year ago in which Lover expressed his admiration for the American singer king’s wool,

His devotion to Valentina Paloma and Lana Del Rey.

Controversy over Lana Del Rey’s devotion

you can see in the video Salma Hayek With her daughter, who proudly holds a candle adorned with the image king’s wool and remarks that he uses it for his prayers.

However, this revelation has not been without criticism and comments on social networks. Some users expressed surprise and bewilderment at the idea of ​​praying to a public figure King’s Wool

What a rich spoiled brat, how ridiculous”, “Do you pray to Lana Del Rey??? What? What a pity she is only human, what a thing”, “What a hollow girl”, “We are going wrong, you pray to none other than Jesus Christ”, “Haha poor rich girl!! !”, were some of the reactions on the network to the clip.

Valentina Paloma and Salma Hayek. Photos: Courtesy

valentina’s musical interests

In the same interview, valentina dove He also shared information about his musical interest.

He said he has a favorite band Fleetwood Mac and he had a big poster of it Kanye Westwhom he considers one of his main influences in music, he even had the opportunity to meet and talk with them.

Full Video: