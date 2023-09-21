Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault turns 16 How many languages ​​does she speak?

Thanks to her father and mother, Valentina Paloma Pinault speaks more than two languages

Salma Hayek She is one of the most famous actresses that Mexico has imported to the world. Currently, the star is a great reference in the world of Hollywood, as he has worked hand in hand with the cream of the American film industry.

Frida, they are like children, from dusk to dawn, eternal, hard to care for, house of Gucci and Dacoit They are some of the most famous Hollywood films in which Mexican actresses have participated in recent years. In Mexico, Salma Hayek is remembered for appearing in projects such as Teresa, The Flight of the Eagle And new Dawn.

The Veracruz actress has a daughter from a relationship François-Henri PinaultFrench fashion entrepreneur who manages a conglomerate that creates the most popular brands around the world, such as gucci And balanense, the girl called valentina paloma pinaultCelebrating today 21st September, 16 years.

Thanks to both her mother’s and father’s fortunes, Valentina is one of the richest teenagers in the world. The young lady has not ventured into the world of entertainment like her mother, as she is currently, like any other teenager of her age, focusing on her high school studies.

Valentina Paloma Pinault is the daughter of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault Photo: Instagram/@Vogue

The famous star’s young daughter was born in the city of Los Angeles, so it’s natural to imagine that one of the languages ​​she grew up with was Spanish. English, However, since her mother is one of the most important actresses in our country, and perhaps currently the most recognized Mexican actress worldwide, the young lady also speaks Spanish. Spanish Liquidly.

actress of Frieda In April 2006 he met François-Henri Pinault and the connection was immediate. Shortly after the relationship began, Salma became pregnant and gave birth to their only daughter, Valentina. Being the young daughter of one of the most powerful noblemen in France, it’s natural that she knows the language French to perfection.

This is Valentina Paloma Pinault trilingual, millionaire and great exponent of fashion. The girl is fond of photography and plans to become an actress and director when she grows up.

Young woman believed to be one of the richest children in the world Photo: Reuters

This September 21, the daughter of Salma Hayek of Veracruz and Frenchman François-Henri Pinault turns 16 years old. The Frida actress decided to use her social networks to write an emotional congratulations, which was widely commented on by her followers.

“Today my baby turns 16 and my heart is bursting with love, pride and gratitude for the day you were born. My dear girl, keep shining your beautiful light without shame, even if it blinds the fools. For those of us who are so lucky to have you in our lives, thank you for making us stronger with your bravery. To fill our lives with laughter and happiness with your wicked wisdom. To challenge us from our depths and to inspire us with our spirit every day. Happy Sweet 16, Valentina, may it be the sweetest year ever,” Salma Hayek wrote, accompanying the text with photos and videos of her little daughter’s life.

Valentina’s sister also joined in to wish Valentina a happy 16th birthday. Mathilde PinaultEldest daughter of François-Henri Pinault from his first marriage. Dorothy LepereWho uploaded a photo of the two together to her Instagram account and added the phrase: “Happy 16th Birthday.”