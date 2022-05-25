Salma Hayek’s favorite perfume is not from a luxury brand

Salma Hayek He closely accompanies his daughter Valentina Pinault in her presentation in society, and they recently shared an interview and production in a renowned fashion magazine.

During the talk for Vogue Mexico and Latin America, mother and daughter revealed what their perfumes favourites. And the surprise was that the Mexican actress and producer highlighted a natural fragrance that does not belong to any luxury label.

While Valentina declared herself a fan of Eau du Soir by Sisley, Misia by Chanel and Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent as her perfumes favourites, Salma Hayek he preferred not to mention any brand.

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault, together in a production.

The actress of “Eternals” and “House of Gucci” affirmed that the perfumes they should be used according to mood and he recommended not limiting yourself to just one in particular.

Although in some cases he had highlighted the perfumes Knot by Bottega Veneta and For Her by Narciso Rodríguez among his favourites, this time Salma Hayek told that his fragrance favorite is rose oil.

Related news

Rose oil has a delicate fragrance and has properties for well-being and health.

“It relaxes you a lot,” said the Mexican celebrity about this natural essence that she receives from her meditation guide. In addition, she added that rose oil is an aromatic weakness that she inherited from her mother and she said that she carries it everywhere, contained in a small bottle, in her handbag.

Salma Hayek He also revealed that he applies it behind his ears, both day and night.

What is rose oil, Salma Hayek’s favorite perfume

Rose oil is an essential oil extracted from the petals of various types of roses, the most well-known variety being rosehip oil. It is obtained through steam distillation, solvent extraction and supercritical extraction of carbon dioxide, and in this way it is used as a component of perfumery and cosmetics.

Salma Hayek said that she inherited her taste for rose oil from her mother.

In addition to its delicate fragrance, rose oil is attributed properties that contribute to well-being and health, when it comes to completely natural rose oil.

In its pure state, it favors the hydration of the skin and causes a toning effect and cell regeneration. On some occasions, due to its high purity potential, it is recommended to dilute rose oils in water or with other essences, such as jasmine, coconut or almond oil.