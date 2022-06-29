As it grows, Valentina Pinault She becomes more and more like her mother. Salma Hayek. On September 21, when the boreal autumn begins, the teenager will turn 15 with some clear ideas, for example about what she wants to do in her future: “I want to be an actress and then a director,” she declared in a recent interview to leave It is clear that he is following in his mother’s footsteps and, why not, with the desire to surpass her.

Salma Hayek had to Valentina Pinault when the Mexican actress averaged 41 years old, back in 2007: “My case was very particular because I became a mother very late. I did it because I found the partner of my life, who had a stable career, but I already wanted to have this daughter so much that nothing else mattered to me, “he explained. What not everyone knows is that over time, both women developed a complicit practice to seal their bond.

Salma Hayek’s secret to strengthen the bond with her daughter Valentina Pinault

The two say that they have a common code that they use in the presence of other people to feel more united, to finish merging in that empathy that enables the bond between mother and daughter, and it all comes down to the use of the common language: Spanish. “When we are with more people, I like it because it is like a secret because nobody speaks Spanish, because with my dad I speak French,” said Valentina.

The family resides in London and they also often visit France for François Henri-Pinault’s companies and the US for work commitments from Salma Hayek. It is in the meetings in those countries when they usually surround themselves with people who speak other languages ​​and who they take advantage of to unite more. “I speak to him in Spanish if I don’t want those around us to understand us. In addition, I think it reinforces the unity, the family bond, it strengthens the bond we have”, added Salma.

Related news

However, it should be noted that Salma Hayek Y Valentina Pinault they understand each other not only through the common language. They play by memory and are interpreted with gestures, looks and the imperceptible movements of the face. In short, they are on their way to becoming two drops of water