Salma Hayek’s viral dance with a red bikini for her 56th birthday

While some are unpacking and getting ready to get back into the grind, Salma Hayek is enjoying a paradisiacal vacation to celebrate his 56th birthday. A new return to the sun that she is celebrating with her loved ones, but above all with the joy and energy that characterizes her.

On Friday, September 2, the Mexican actress celebrated her 56th birthday and did so by enjoying the sea on a yacht and with lots of music! Or at least that’s how we saw her on her social networks celebrating her appointed day.

On Instagram, the actress posted a video in which she appears dancing with a smile on her face, her hair in the wind and wearing a most flattering red bikini.

The number of reproductions of this audiovisual has not stopped growing and just two days later it exceeds 6 million views. Viral!

Many are the recognized faces that have not missed the opportunity to dedicate their best messages to Salma on this anniversary. Gloria Estefan, Drake, Rosalía or Blake Lively are some of the personalities who have wished the actress a happy birthday. Some congratulations to which we join from CyberCuba. ¡Congratulations!

But not everything was sea and beach, since the actress also had her good dose of mariachis to celebrate her birthday properly.

From the destinations she has traveled in the last weeks of summer, the one from Veracruz also shared other images with her more than 20 million followers.

In one of them he appears with a dream setting behind him while posing for the camera. And in another of them she looks very relaxed without makeup while she rests.

