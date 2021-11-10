Salmo, his avatar is unleashed in the “Aldo Ritmo” video

“Bam bap bam bam ba ba bamp”, tell the truth: you too are beating time on your desk while watching the new video clip of Psalm, aren’t you? The Sardinian artist has just shared the official clip of the song on YouTube Aldo Ritmo, extracted from his latest album Flop published last October 1st (and which we talked about in detail here).

The album is already certified platinum and has reached 100 million streams on digital platforms. A crazy result, driven by the success of strong songs, even these at their first platinum, such as Kumite, and other hits like The key (together with Marracash) e The Fallen Angel (with Shari).

Now, with a new production by Lebonski 360 and REEF Studios directed by Andrea Folino, you will see a Psalm as you have never seen it before. In the video of Aldo Ritmo, to which the artistic directors Alessandro Fele and Pietro Daood are added to Folino, Salmo is unleashed on metropolitan scenarios that are surreal to say the least, halfway between a dream and a video game.

To make this video it took a whole year of work: Salmo lent looks and movements to create a realistic avatar with the motion capture technique, for the first time used in a musical context for an Italian artist. We challenge you to stand still on the most danceable track of this incredible record, which closes the album Flop with the right tone of lightness: “In life, between, it takes rhythm!”