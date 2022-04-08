Salmonella in children, hundreds of cases across Europe related to chocolate. Ecdc: “It evolves rapidly”

The case of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium probably contracted from the consumption of chocolate-based products “it is evolving rapidly in seven countries of the EU and the European Economic Area as well as in the United Kingdom“. The European Agency for Disease Control (ECDC) indicates this in a note. As of yesterday, 134 cases have been reported, mainly among children under the age of 10. The first case was identified in the UK on 7 January 2022. Since 17 February 2022, cases have also been identified elsewhere in Europe.

The prevalence of cases is characterized by an unusually high proportion of children hospitalized, some with severe clinical symptoms such as bloody diarrhea. Based on patient interviews and initial analytical epidemiological studies, specific chocolate products were identified as the likely route of infection.

The countries concerned

The countries in question are France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The ECDC indicates that “further investigations are underway by public health and food safety authorities in countries where cases are reported to identify the cause and extent of contamination and ensure that contaminated products are not placed on the market“.