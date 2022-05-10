Salomón Nazar is the virtual interim coach of the Honduran National Team

The Selection Commission and Fenafuth chose Salomón Názar to sit on the bench of the technical direction of the Honduran National Team on an interim basis for the June commitments of the League of Nations.

Solomon Nazar68, is the first option that is handled within the circle and GOLAZO exclusively learned that the official announcement will be made in the next few hours.

The strategist who was the third goalkeeper for Honduras in the 1982 World Cup in Spain comes from working at the head of the Lobos de la UPN and Victoria, in the latter club he decided not to continue when he was eliminated in the playoff of the Closing tournament at the hands of Marathón.