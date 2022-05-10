Salomón Nazar is the virtual interim coach of the Honduran National Team
San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The Selection Commission and Fenafuth chose Salomón Názar to sit on the bench of the technical direction of the Honduran National Team on an interim basis for the June commitments of the League of Nations.
Solomon Nazar68, is the first option that is handled within the circle and GOLAZO exclusively learned that the official announcement will be made in the next few hours.
The strategist who was the third goalkeeper for Honduras in the 1982 World Cup in Spain comes from working at the head of the Lobos de la UPN and Victoria, in the latter club he decided not to continue when he was eliminated in the playoff of the Closing tournament at the hands of Marathón.
Salomón Nazar’s first mission is in the three games that the Bicolor has in June for zone A of the League of Nations, on the 3rd is the visit against Curaçao and three days later the Caribbean country plays in San Pedro Sula.
The other confrontation, which is valid for the fourth day of group C, is the 14th in the city of San Pedro de San Pedro against the World Cup Canada. The Bicolor closes its participation until March 28, 2023 visiting Canada.
Concacaf determined that the first and second places in the groups for zone A will qualify for the next Gold Cup 2023.
The Argentines Diego Vázquez and Héctor Vargas, in that order, have been the other options that have been handled for the interim of the Bicolor.
As the main options for the Honduran bench are the Colombians Reinaldo Ruedad and Juan Carlos Osorio, in addition to the Argentine Pedro Troglio.