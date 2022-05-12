Salomón Nazar rejects the idea of ​​being interim coach of Honduras for three games

In a final race to elect the next coach of the Honduran National Team, Honduran coach Salomón Nazar stepped aside among the main candidates of the Selection Commission to lead the Bicolor in the Concacaf Nations League.

A source of full credit confirmed to Grupo OPSA that the coach rejected the idea of ​​taking the reins of the team since “it is not the moment, nor the prudent time to do a good job,” according to the coach’s response to Fenafuth .

As it was known, Salomón Nazar does not like the idea of ​​being interim and directing only for three games after an appointment where he would only have less than a week of work ahead of an important tournament such as the League of Nations, where play qualifying for the Gold Cup.