Salomón Nazar rejects the idea of being interim coach of Honduras for three games
La Ceiba, Honduras.
In a final race to elect the next coach of the Honduran National Team, Honduran coach Salomón Nazar stepped aside among the main candidates of the Selection Commission to lead the Bicolor in the Concacaf Nations League.
A source of full credit confirmed to Grupo OPSA that the coach rejected the idea of taking the reins of the team since “it is not the moment, nor the prudent time to do a good job,” according to the coach’s response to Fenafuth .
As it was known, Salomón Nazar does not like the idea of being interim and directing only for three games after an appointment where he would only have less than a week of work ahead of an important tournament such as the League of Nations, where play qualifying for the Gold Cup.
The former coach of Upnfm and Victoria is not willing to accept such an option (direct three games), in addition to the short time to organize once the Clausura 2021-22 tournament is over (between May 28 and 29).
The truth is that at no time did Salomón Nazar receive a direct offer with Fenanfuth, but was part of a poll by the Selection Commission where three candidates remain: Héctor Vargas, Diego Vázquez and Pedro Troglio.
The next few hours will be crucial for the Selection Committee and Fenafuth to elect a national coach who accepts these conditions, then they will seek to hire an official coach with a World Cup profile to take charge of the team until the 2026 World Cup Mexico-United States-Canada will be developed.