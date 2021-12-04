Saloon Seregno, the truth of the former CEO Corda: ‘I didn’t send anyone to threaten the players, the captain got his hands on half of the team. Also Cuadrado and Ronaldo … ‘| First page

Serie C has experienced the Seregno earthquake in recent days. The goalkeeper of the Lombard team, militant in group A, in fact reported to the carabinieri death threats, physical assaults and a boxer sent out to scare the players, with the president Davide Erba, who decided a few weeks ago to sell the team, that has accused as principal the former general manager Ninni Corda, and the vice president and two players who confirmed this situation.

Calciomercato.com he exclusively contacted the manager, among other former Foggia, who defended himself.

“Attacks free, infamous and untrue. As far as I can tell, the lawyers told me to speak as little as possible, it’s all damage that Erba is doing, which he will respond to in the appropriate forums. They are attacks without reason, or rather the reason is that he wants to seek a justification for not paying me and for making a just cause. Faced with the evidence there will be nothing for him to do, the more he does this and the more damages he will have to pay “.

ON THE THREATS OF DEATH AND THE BOXER SENT – “They are invented things, I have been in contact with two thousand players, coaches and managers and no one has ever accused me of these things. There was only a bickering the day they didn’t let me in for training: they were the two vice-presidents, a former soldier of the Moldovan army and the team doctor, Dr. Sotiri, an Albanian doctor, who are actually two bodyguard and not two executives. They stood in front and didn’t let me in without any reason, I was general manager and head of the technical area, so I didn’t have to answer to them or anyone else, but exclusively to the president. Even the other vice president, a doctor, is in my stead: a heavy abuse was made for which I also filed a complaint to the police 20 days ago, because I was arrogantly prevented from doing my job by them two characters, with other things I said to the authorities “.

ON THE DISPUTES – “There are plenty of squabbles in football, I had one with Fumagalli (the goalkeeper, ed), but from here to the death threats it absolutely passes. There are witnesses on my side. In 3 years Fumagalli and I will have argued 10-15 times, so much so that a few days earlier he had hit me in the face, on purpose for no reason, after an argument. What was I supposed to do, report him? But please, let’s talk about football and serious things. ”

ON FUMAGALLI – “A very loyal one of mine for previous experiences? He hasn’t proven himself very loyal, nobody wants them to be there. It’s a bit of a stretch in football, people must always have respect. A few hours before Fumagalli, who had understood that there is they were financial problems, he sent me a message to tell me that he would not train. So I mean, the night before this: I just wanted to ask him why he no longer answered the phone and changed his mind. who doesn’t want to train anymore, then he doesn’t answer the phone anymore. These are mysteries that we will clarify in all the offices “.

ON THE ROLE OF PRINCIPAL IN THE DRESSING ROOM – “I didn’t send anyone to do justice in the locker room, it’s nonsense. They talk about Anelli who would have been sent to me to do who knows what, two months ago: why didn’t anyone say anything? The captain, Martino Borghese, in the Interval of the match against Feralpi Salò lost 3-1, he got his hands on half of the team. How come this thing never came out? These are normal and football things, which can happen inside a locker room. Even in fiction We see them on Juve, what must the players do, denounce themselves? Ronaldo must denounce Cuadrado? Let’s not joke, let’s talk about football and money that is no longer there in Seregno, because the president is looking for an excuse not to resolve the economic situations “.

ON THE SEREGNO SITUATION – “I would never accept the job, if I went back. I was offered Serie B in three years and an incredible economic prosperity, the president was willing to spend 4 million euros, it was me who made the one million budget and a half, one of the lowest in Serie C. Then something probably happened that I can’t understand, there are probably problems outside of football that the president has at the moment that led him to make these choices “

ON THE FUTURE – “I am very calm, I am making all the criminal, civil, administrative and sporting complaints”.

