Salsa singer Ismael Rivera Jr. dies

Salsa singer Ismael Rivera Jr. died this afternoon, Saturday, of a heart attack.

His cousin Moncho Rivera confirmed to Primera Hora that the son of “Sonero Mayor”, Ismael Rivera, died “in the company of his wife and some friends.” The sonero was 67 years old.

“It has been very unfortunate, the family is very affected, and so am I”, the also salsero commented to Primera Hora, while confirming that he will be dedicating his presentation to him tomorrow on the Official Day of the Zalsa, which will take place held at the Tito Puente amphitheater.

“He lived intensely, he lived as he wanted, and I will always remember him as my older cousin. He took care of me and helped my mom in my upbringing, ”he highlighted.

The departure of “El Heredero” was highlighted by the percussionist of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico and friend, Richie Bastar, through his Twitter account.

“Our salsa community is in mourning again, Ismael Rivera Jr. has just left, the heir in his own right to the legacy of Sonero Mayor Ismael Rivera (senior). Rest in peace”, wrote the musician, which has received comments of condolence and condolences.

For its part, Efe indicated that veteran Puerto Rican salsa singer Gilberto Santa Rosa, who included Rivera Jr. as a guest singer on his past album “Colegas” in the song “Bailadores,” lamented the death of his comrade.

“Another colleague leaving us. We will miss you Maelo, we have your music and the memory of your affectionate treatment always… Rest in peace brother, ”said Santa Rosa, known as“ The Knight of Salsa ”, on his social networks.

Son of Virginia Fuentes y Rivera, known as “El Sonero Mayor”, Rivera Jr. was born on December 10, 1954 in Santurce, a district of San Juan and a well-known musical and artistic area, according to the website saocosalsa.com.

Taking advantage of the experience he saw and heard from his father, in 1977 Rivera Jr. joined the Combo de Cortijo, directed by Rafael Cortijo, his father’s musical teacher.

In this group, Rivera Jr. had the opportunity to be the male voice on the album “El Sueño del Maestro”, while Fe Cortijo was the female performer.

Later, Rivera Jr. recorded the production “Fruto Humano”, in which the song “Muralla de Bronce” stands out, dedicated to his father.

In addition, he participated in the Cortijo y Su Bonche group and worked in the orchestras led by Francisco “Kako” Bastar, Los Hijos de la Salsa, El Combo de Siempre and ABC (Arte Boricua Cultura) led by Jesús Cepeda, son of the legendary Puerto Rican musician and “father” of the indigenous genres of bomba and plena, Rafael Cepeda.

After participating in these groups, Rivera Jr. released the album “La Leyenda Sigue” and later, together with the sons of the salseros Andy Montañez and the late Pellín Rodríguez, they presented the album “Los Hijos de los célebres”.

He also contributed his voice to the songs “El charlatán” and “El sazón de grandmother” in the project “100 años de Lito Peña: Una Huella Musical”, dedicated to the also legendary Puerto Rican musician and director of the Pan-American Orchestra, in which he participated. Ismael Rivera Sr.