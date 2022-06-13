Salsera party returns to Hiram Bithorn after two years of pandemic hiatus | shows

The Hiram Bithorn Stadium, in San Juan, vibrated this Sunday with the rhythm of the key when it resumed, after two pandemic years, the National Zalsa Day (DNZ).

The women’s orchestra they are divas debuted in the 38th edition of the DNZ, and opened the day for the hundreds of salseros who arrived early at the venue to dance and enjoy the more than 18 exponents that will perform on stage.

The group made up mostly of Puerto Ricans gave representation to women in this event, historically dominated by male exponents.

With visible enthusiasm, the musical director and trumpeter, Nicole Yomara Santiago, expressed that both she and her companions felt happy, proud “and with an enormous responsibility, not only to represent Puerto Rican women, but also women in this musical genre. , which is a genre dominated by men”.

After two years of being held in the city of Orlando, in the state of Florida, the Bithorn was once again dressed in the colors of the Puerto Rican flag, represented on the shirts, hats, bandanas, and all kinds of accessories and items worn by many of the attendees on his date with his salsa idols.

The orchestras performed on two platforms, which allowed the music not to be interrupted. This type of assembly that had not been used since 1992.

The evening continued with presentations by The Mulenze, Apollo Sound and Charlie Cruz. Throughout the afternoon, La Tribu de Abrante, Michael Stuart, Bobby Valentín, Víctor Manuelle, Willie Rosario, La Sonora Ponceña, Andy Montañez and Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz are expected to take to the stage..

This edition of the DNZ is dedicated to Luis Vazquez16 years old.