Salsero Johnny Vázquez dies

Salsero Johnny Vázquez, who distinguished himself for more than 40 years as one of the most popular voices in Bobby Valentín’s orchestra, died this afternoon, Friday.

This was confirmed by the announcer Nestor Galán, ‘El Buho Loco’, through his social networks, who highlighted his extensive career and pointed out that the singer “was retired and dedicated to his family and the gospel.”

“Very sad and lamenting the departure of the great singer Johnny Vázquez. He recorded and sang with the Andy Harlow orchestra and hit the classic “Lotería”. Then he arrives in Puerto Rico and joins Bobby Valentín’s orchestra with which he achieved great successes such as “Libro de Amor”, “La Belleza del Son”, “Jacobo Basura”, “La espinita”, “El Prendedor”, ” Tu Boca”, “You don’t know me”, among many others”, Galán wrote on his official Facebook account.

Meanwhile, bassist and composer Bobby Valentín joined in offering his condolences for the death of his musical partner, whom he described as a “great human being, singer, faithful friend.”

“With pain in my heart, I join the Vázquez family. On behalf of myself and my family, we give our condolences, peace and strength to the family, friends, colleagues and to the salseros. We will always remember you,” Valentin wrote.

According to the National Foundation for Popular Culture, Johnny Vázquez was “the most faithful singer and identified with the sound that he implanted four and a half decades ago” in Bobby Valentín’s group after his incorporation in 1975.

Other songs such as “Luna messenger”, “Linda Teresa”, “Tu rica boca” and “And later you kill me” were some of the titles with which his artistic career most identified him.