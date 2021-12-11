Salt as the film ends with Angelina Jolie

Salt is a 2010 film starring Angelina Jolie. Directed by Phillip Noyce, this action thriller stars the famous actress as a CIA agent suspected of being a Soviet infiltrator.

How does Salt end up? Here’s what happens to Evelyn Salt, aka Angelina Jolie, at the end of the spy thriller that sees her as the protagonist.

Salt plot and cast

Evelyn Salt is tortured in North Korean prisons on suspicion of being a CIA agent. Outside her boyfriend, Mike, sets up a media campaign in hopes of freeing her. People Ted Winter he accompanies her outside the borders of the country personally, handing her over to man. Although she reveals to him that she really is an agent, he asks her to marry him.

Two years have passed since then and on their wedding anniversary Salt is questioning the Russian defector Oleg Vasilyevich Orlov. At his side is Ted Winter, his colleague agent. All this takes place under the gaze of the counterintelligence officer Darryl Peabody. According to the defector, there is a Soviet agent, codenamed KA-12, charged with killing the Russian President on American soil. All during the funeral of the Vice President of the United States.

The Russian adds that the real name of the undercover agent is Evelyn Salt. The woman is immediately arrested, while Orlov kills two officers and escapes. Salt also manages to escape, taking advantage of the great confusion. She returns to her husband but he has been kidnapped.

here is the cast of Salt:

Angelina Jolie: Evelyn Salt

Liev Schreiber: Theodore “Ted” Winter / Nikolai Tarkovsky

Chiwetel Ejiofor: Peabody

Daniel Olbrychski: Vassily Orlov

August Diehl: Mike Krause

Corey Stoll: Shnaider

Salt as it ends

Salt meets Schnaider, a Russian undercover agent, and participates in the plan to reach the White House with him. But Winter recognizes her and accompanies the president to the underground fallout shelter. Once the atomic warheads are activated, to be dropped in the event of a Russian attack, the CIA agent shows his true face and kills the entire entourage of the President. He too is an infiltrator and indeed the plan is his work.

He intends to launch the attack on the main Muslim places of worship, so as to generate a wave of hatred towards the USA, such as to destroy the entire nation. Salt intervenes and prevents the launch, only to be stopped by security. Winter passes for the hero of the day. It turns out, meanwhile, that the Russian President is not dead but only temporarily paralyzed by a spider placed by Winter and taken by Salt in his apartment.

In a violent confrontation, the agent is killed by the latter, who is arrested again and tells her version to Peabody. The man knows that no one would believe her and, at the same time, fears the potential impact of the many sleeper Russian agents around the US. He offers her a chance to escape and hunt them down.