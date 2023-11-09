Salt & Straw’s Holiday Ice Cream Cake with Dwayne Johnson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This holiday season you can have your cake and eat it too with Salt & Straw’s new holiday ice cream cake in partnership with wrestling Christmas icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Inspired by “Dwanta’s” favorite cheat meal, Salt & Straw is creating two seven-layer cakes designed to serve up to 20 people.





The first of the two cakes, called “Naughty”, features a coffee-spiked chocolate base with dark caramel chocolate fudge, whiskey caramel ice cream and pieces of sea salt peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough. The cake is topped with chocolate-peanut buttery puffs.

Kohr Explores: Get hummus on the go at a new SE Portland drive-thru



The second cake, appropriately titled “Nice”, takes on coconut vanilla cake, inspired by The Rock’s favorite food, pancakes with coconut syrup. The cake is then topped with dollops of Oregon marionberry jam, rum-spiked Bananas Foster ice cream and peanut butter-chocolate ganache. It’s topped with crispy candied coconut streusel, flavored with vanilla warming spices.

The cakes will be available for pre-order starting November 10 and will cost $89 each, with a portion of each purchase supporting World Central Kitchen.