‘Saltburn’ director suggests watching ‘Cruel Intentions’ and 4 other movies

oscar winning director Emerald Fennel Is going to send the audience to the world of prosperity with the release of its new film. saltburn, before Barry Keoghan-The Led Affair arrives in theaters on November 17, however, she is teaming up with Alamo Drafthouse to share the select films that inspired her eat-the-rich story. Collider Theater is excited to share the latest installment of the series’ “Guest Selects” series featuring Fennell, in which she talks about her five chosen films and how they influenced her. saltburn At the basic level.

Fennell’s first choice for the list is the 1963 British drama the servant director Joseph Losey And harold pinter, similar to saltburnThe film plays with class, focusing on a wealthy aristocrat who finds himself caught in conflict with his servant, who at first seems perfectly ideal until he begins to flip the script on his master. And does not create chaos in his property. Between her “exquisite” shots and sensual content, Fennell considers it essential to her latest formula that plays with her colors and camerawork to create a unique aesthetic. park chan-wook‘S maid also tops their list as an exquisitely shot erotic thriller that plays again with the power dynamics between classes from 2016. Fennell has called the film, based on the twisted tale of a Korean swindler who plans to seduce a Japanese woman and steal her inheritance with the help of an illiterate pickpocket, one of her favorite films of all time.

his next choice, robert hammer1949 black comedy Kind Hearts and Coronets, offers a more satirical angle by playing with reality. The film tells the story of an aristocrat who commits murder for his family fortune, but each of his victims is played by the same actor, Alec Guinness, Fennell considers it a strong supplement saltburn Not only for its dealings with an obnoxiously rich family, but also for its status as a wish-fulfillment story. Also like his fourth film because of his inclination towards satire roger kumble‘S cruel intentionsA romantic drama based on a classic harmful contact, Fennell was inspired by the extreme sensuality and intelligence of the 1999 title, as well as the satire of private, upper-class life, which directly translates into her upcoming play. to round up the herd Sofia Coppola‘S the bling Ring, a 2013 film based on true events of fame-obsessed teenagers robbing the rich. What stood out about Fennell was her knack for comedy and adaptation of current events, as well as her killer performance Emma Watson,





What’s in store for audiences in ‘Saltburn’?

saltburn It aims to combine elements of these films and more into a dark comedy psychological thriller centered on Keoghan’s Oliver Quick. A misfit at the elite University of Oxford due to his status, he is immediately taken into the eponymous home of the devilishly attractive, tall and handsome Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi, While staying in his dream-like Gothic estate for an unforgettable summer, he is trapped with Felix’s eccentric family in a world he never knew. Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison OliverAnd Archie Madekwe,

Fennell’s latest film is already earning a lot of buzz among film festival goers, with an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes. collider’s emma kiley In his review, he gave the film a B rating and praised the stellar ensemble cast, saying that it does not offer a fresh take on rich people’s food stories. The Alamo Drafthouse will give the public an insight into Fennell’s thought process with a screening of two of her “Guest Selects” films, the servant And the bling Ring same day saltburn In the US, both films will be shown in theaters in South Lamar (Austin), Seaport (Boston), Downtown Los Angeles (LA) and Lower Manhattan (NYC). the servant Will also be available in Wrigleyville (Chicago), Sloan Lake (Denver), Raleigh (North Carolina) and New Mission (San Francisco).

Read our full guide to saltburn Here's everything you need to know about the latest information on Fennell.