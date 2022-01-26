“Salty” electricity and gas bills: it is also possible to pay in installments

The surge in the costs of the energy market is increasingly reflected also in the bills of the people of Bergamo. The Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera), has thus defined the procedures for the payment in installments of the invoices issued in the period between January 1st and April 30th this year, which all sellers (both protection services and the free market) are required to offer domestic electricity and gas customers defaulting on the payment of invoices issued in that period.

In the event of a reminder or in any case in the notice of formal notice, the sellers must enter an offer to the defaulting final customer of a payment plan in several installments of the sum due, without the application of interest, which includes: a first installment of equal value 50% of the amount covered by the installment plan and subsequent ones of a constant amount; a frequency of installments equal to that of billing ordinarily applied to the end customer, with a total number of installments equal to the number of invoices normally issued in 10 months and each with a value of not less than 50 euros: under this minimum amount, the number of installments can be reduced (however not less than two).

