Salud Total denounces that it was the victim of a cyberattack on its servers

From Salud Total, public opinion was informed that, Since last Sunday, May 1, 2022, the technological platform of that medical entity was the object of an external computer attack, which generated several inconveniences in the platform, in addition to an unavailability regarding the information related to the operation.

Consequently, and following the protocols established by the EPS within the framework of the medical services continuity system, it was forced to disable the affected computer services for free access to the public.

Similarly, it was done with connections to physical and virtual servers to safeguard information and restore the current state of the affected applications as soon as possible. Currently, the EPS is deploying all preventive and reactive actions to reactivate the affected applications and all the sites that are part of the operation.

This contingency plan includes the strengthened 24/7 attention in the Total Line of each city throughout the national territory, in addition to the extension of the hours of face-to-face attention in the health solutions centers that are ready to solve each and every one of the requirements of users and patients, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm continuously.

You must be very careful with the information provided by the network Photo: Getty Images – Photo: Photo: Getty Images

Likewise, the virtual service channels that were deactivated due to the contingency are the Virtual Office, Home Service Point, Mobile Application, WhatsApp COVID-19 and Pablo, virtual advisor.

As far as the provision of medical services, the EPS has been guaranteeing care, request, delivery of medicines, performance of laboratories, among others, through the network for the provision of services and emergencies without affecting the user’s attention.

Similarly, the entity is activating criminal actions at the request of the Attorney General’s Office in accordance with the applicable criminal legislation in cases of violation of cyber security to which companies are exposed in this post-pandemic time, which forced to drastically change the way of working and others.

Thus, a call is made to individuals and companies to be very careful with the issue of cyber security because all their data is exposed to theft for any type of use on the network.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of data and the personal information migrated to the digital channels of the different entities, whether they are banks, educational, state and even medical, however, it is worth emphasizing that you must be very careful with the information and, if possible, learn to identify websites that may be impersonating the officials.

Because just as the daily life of people around the world was transported to the cybernetic, so did the thieves. The Police, for their part, analyze different suspicious URLs, thus facilitating the rapid detection of viruses, worms and/or Trojans, among others.

From the medical entity, it is reiterated to all its protégés (which already add up to more than 4.7 million) that the EPS makes arduous and continuous efforts for the prompt recovery of virtual care in its channels and sends a part of tranquility to the same.