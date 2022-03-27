Salvador Nasralla to the Mexican press: “Mexico is like our father”

Salvador Nasralla gave his point of view on what will be the Honduras vs. Mexico this afternoon for the penultimate day of the Concacaf Octagon.

In statements he gave to TUDN, The Honduran journalist had words of great respect for the Mexican squad and was surprised to point out that they are the “dad” of the Bicolor.

“Mexico is like our dad or older brother. There is a root in our race and we identify with them. When you have to face them eleven against eleven you want to beat them and that is a tremendous rivalry that for years prevented us from doing it because Mexico was always superior. At the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the century, a great Honduran generation became equals with Mexico and obtained important results”Salvador Nasralla commented.

The experienced journalist indicated that the level of the players of both teams is abysmal.

“That generation of Honduran soccer players cannot be compared with the current one. Honduran soccer is, at this time, inferior to Mexican soccer, there is a huge difference between Honduran and Mexican soccer, because Mexico has adapted to high performance and can play every three days. The big problem for Honduras in this tie is that their players are not prepared to play three games in six days.”, he commented.

On the other hand, Nasralla pointed out that Honduras does not have all the desire to leave the Mexicans without qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“I don’t feel that people are going to be happy because Mexico is left out. For us as Latinos, it is more comforting that Mexico goes than Canada or the United States. This is not about hurting Mexico,” she said.