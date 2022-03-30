Salvador Tranche, Commendation with Plaque posthumously

Salvador Tranche, Commendation with Plaque from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health has granted a Commendation with Plaque posthumously to Salvador Tranchewho was president of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (Semfyc) that He passed away in February from a heart attack., when he was 65 years old. This honorary award recognizes his “outstanding work in the development of primary care in our country” during his professional career.

At the same time, the institution has also given the same award to two other people for their contribution during the health crisis of the pandemic. On the one hand, the Area Head of the Biological Products, Advanced Therapies and Biotechnology Division of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), Agustin Portela Moreirafor his “contribution as scientific evaluator and advisor in all areas of decision related to vaccines against Covid-19 “.

While the Commendation with Plaque has also been awarded to the Director General of Health and Food Safety of the European Commission, Sandra Gallina, for his “prominent role in leading the European vaccine strategy”.

Health rewards institutions for vaccination

The Ministry of Health has also recognized the work of some societies for their important contribution, granting Encomiendas to the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (SESPAS), for participating in the review and validation of the Spanish Vaccination Strategy, and for Federation of Spanish Medical Scientific Associations (FACME) that brings together the scientific medical societies of Spain and that have made multiple recommendations for vaccination against coronavirus in different risk groups.

In addition, Encomiendas have also been granted to the Spanish Association of Vaccinology (AEV) that has provided truthful information and training, contrasted and with quality criteria to the population while at the same time guiding decision-making and National Association of Nursing and Vaccines (ANENVAC), having combined the effort and nursing work in the field of vaccination.

This same distinction has been awarded to the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) which, as the closest administration to citizens, has provided assistance and support at all stages of the pandemic. The Ministry of Health has distinguished with Commendation the departments that have contributed to these same ends of the Ministry of Defencespecifically to the Military Health teams, to the Getafe Air Base of the Air Force and the Mobile Vaccination Teamn of the Army Special Operations Command for their invaluable collaboration with the health authorities to bring the vaccination campaign to a successful conclusion even in complex circumstances.

Finally, you will receive Encomienda la SSpanish Health Informatics Society (SEIS), professionals who have provided information systems to make the most appropriate decisions in times of uncertainty thanks to ICT.

Simple crossings for all autonomous communities

In addition, the Ministry of Health has granted 19 simple crosses for the coordination of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in each city ​​or autonomous community of the Comprehensive Vaccination Management group (GIV-COVID), for their intense and commendable work that has made Spain the country in our environment with the highest vaccination rates.

In addition, this same distinction has been awarded for communication both in the pandemic and in the vaccination campaign. Thus, it grants Simple Cross to thea National Association of Health Informants (ANIS) and to National Association of Press and Television Graphic Informants.

These awards have been announced in parallel with the delivery of the Grand Cross of the Civil Order of Health that has fallen on the professional advice of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing in recognition of the work of its professionals during the pandemic. “They offered patients care in a context of crisis where scientific evidence was still incipient and care resources were stressed in an unprecedented situation,” explained Health, which already approved this title at the Council of Ministers held on Tuesday.