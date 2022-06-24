Salvador Zerboni warns of retaliation against Osvaldo Ríos after receiving the “kiss of death”

The second season of ‘The House of the Famous’ is experiencing its most controversial week.

First came the expulsion of Niurka Marcos last Monday, who with 48% of the votes had to say goodbye to the competition forever, however, that same day something happened that fans are still debating on social networks.

Before Salvador Zerboni Enter the elimination room Osvaldo Rios He decided to say goodbye to him by giving him a kiss on the mouth that he says was “the kiss of death.” At the time Zerboni did nothing and he stood in front of Osvaldo while he grabbed his face, but Now it is known exactly how Salvador felt about it.

Talking with his companions in the purple room (Laura Bozzo, Daniella Navarro and Rafael Nieves), Zerboni decided to break the silence and with feelings on the surface he expressed:

“I felt the harassment he did to me. The attack he did to me. All of this is going to retaliate.” Salvador Zerboni

After minute 3:00

And apparently many inside the house had not noticed Osvaldo’s kissbecause on yesterday’s night of nominations all the inhabitants ended up finding out about this situation after Ríos was once again at risk of being eliminated, since at the end of the gala He got up from the chair saying: “And all for a kiss.”

“#sancionparaosvaldo”, “OSWALD OUT. It was a kiss without consent. Little man. Disrespect. THAT IS NOT DONE. He is A MAN OR A WOMAN”, “I think he is already showing the true face of him”, “That Mr. seriously lost his mind”, “You have to go report that to TelemundoI mean what, a lack of respect for what he did ”,“ You have to make noise to get him out and not let Nacho save him ”,“ They should see how Osvaldo is sanctioned for aggression and physical contact not allowed. To annul his salvation as a sanction for the very serious fact that he did that to Zerboni ”, express the fans of ‘The House of the Famous’.

Osvaldo’s attitude, of course, had a reaction in Zerboni and he did not hesitate to confront him.

