Salvadoran Darwin Cerén: Qualifying is no longer easy for Mexico

removed from Qatar 2022 and with a view to a successful project by 2026, Darwin Ceren and the El Salvador national team they will look for a worthy closure for the Selected before a Mexican team that no longer dominates Concacaf like years ago.

In a halftime interview, Ceren summed up that these qualifiers they showed the growth of the confederactedn with selections like United States and Canada To avoid Mexico carry on its tradition of “classify for a world championship walking”.

“I think that there are teams that have taken important steps and it is no longer easy for Mexicowe make it difficult for the little ones. The United States and Canada are now also strongthere are already teams that compete equal to or better than Mexico”, he commented.

At 32 years old, the player of the houston dynamo of the Major League Soccer recognized that although the passage of Tri He has not been the best in these qualifying rounds, the game of the Aztec team continues to be competitivetitivor and complicated, but before selections with growth they are diminished.

“We know that Mexico is Mexicohas decisive players. They are not playing badly, but the rivals do their job and complicate. We all grow and we are improving, so they already face good teams, which have prepared themselves and have grown; it is no longer as easy for Mexico now. The rival is already trying to compete well with them”.

EL AZTECA, THE SALVADORAN SHOWCASE

The project of The Savior contemplate young players that in these qualifiers they have tried to have the necessary reflectors to leave the football of his country. Cerenwho is active in the mlsrecognized that for the new generation aspire to make history in the World Cup United States-Canada-Mexico must leave their country and this wednesday Aztec It is the perfect setting to grab attention.

“We have to get the best out of this game because it can mean a lot for young people who aspire to leave the country because yes they play a good game we know that there are many eyes for being Mexico and that way you can attract the attention of a team and open up different opportunities”.

Even the captain of the blue and white has no preference between the MX League wave mlsevery time his time in Houston has led him to have self-growth and even has come to have offers from Mexican soccerespecially one that did not want to reveal the team.

“Where the opportunity is given is always goodwith just the fact of leaving El Salvador you find different conditions, so I think that only that is already a gain as a player. It aspires to arrive at a beautiful place, with the best conditions. All my colleagues do a great job and They could easily play in the Mexican league or the MLS, I know their conditions and I know they deserve a chance outside.”

MEET HH

Darwin arrived with an extra illusion to Aztec lands: to meet Hector Herrera. The Mexican will be his partner in Houston for the 2024 season, however, he had not contemplated that the player was suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

“I thought I’d say hi and meet him, but well, I didn’t know he wouldn’t play”, he concluded.