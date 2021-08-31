Salvadoran protesters protest against the adoption of Bitcoin

While El Salvador has been actively engaged in formalizing the Bitcoin law since early September, Salvadorans have taken to the streets to protest the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as the official currency.

As reported by the Euronews television network, Salvadoran anti-Bitcoins have expressed strong disapproval of state plans to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. On Friday, hundreds of demonstrators marched through the capital, San Salvador.

Many retirees, veterans, people with disabilities and workers appear concerned about Bitcoin’s volatility. The crowd was worried that the government might start paying pensions in Bitcoin instead of US dollars.

“We know this currency fluctuates dramatically. Its value changes from one second to the next and we will have no control over it, “said Stanley Quinteros, a member of the Supreme Court of Justice Workers’ Union. Salvadorans also expressed alarm over the lack of knowledge and understanding of the technology needed to use cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Protesters displayed signs saying “We don’t want Bitcoin” and “No to money laundering”.

HUMBLE PEOPLE DON’T WANT #BITCOIN, #We don’t wantBitcoin, only #BUKELS wants #Bitcoin

According to local newspapers, the latest anti-Bitcoin protests in El Salvador were apparently part of a broader opposition campaign by local veterans, outraged by low pensions. Some protesters have reportedly called for a pension increase from $ 100 to $ 300.

The latest anti-Bitcoin protests in El Salvador have followed a growing skepticism. Last week, the Salvadoran Association of International Freight Carriers allegedly initiated anti-Bitcoin protests, calling on the government to reconsider the mandatory acceptance of Bitcoin in El Salvador.

As Cointelegraph previously reported in early June, Nayib Bukele, Salvadoran president, formally announced a law to integrate Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar. The bill was later approved by the nation’s Legislative Assembly and is expected to be enforced on September 7. Last week, the president made it clear that Salvadorans will be free not to use Bitcoin, stating: