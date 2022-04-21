Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa suspends tour to Los Angeles where he was expected with protests

As if they were pieces of dominoes, one by one the activities of the tour of the United States scheduled by the vice president of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, were canceled, something that coincides with the rudeness of the University of California at Berkeley and the International criticism of the exceptional regime implemented by the government of President Nayib Bukele.

In the Bukele administration, Vice President Ulloa has been assigned to qualify the messages and actions of “the coolest President in the world” when they rise in tone and enter into confrontation with a nation or international organization. But with what happened in the frustrated visit to California, it seems that the second in command of the Salvadoran governmentñor the doors are closed to continue exercising that role.

“Félix Ulloa is not welcome,” said César Fuentes, founder of the Libertarian Movement, who had made a call on social networks to go protest the Salvadoran vice president’s visit to Los Angeles. Upon learning of the suspension of the tour, the activist states that “Bukele’s government has had wings removed in its projection” and does not rule out that rejection in other university activities will increase in the future.

“Ulloa is not welcome because of Bukele’s positions in which he lambastes the international community and the United States, now all of this is taking its toll on him. What has happened sets a precedent because with social networks, what the Berkeley students did, in the future this rejection of Bukele can be replicated in other events that involve the university community”, explained Fuentes.

Taking advantage of the visit to California, the vice president had asked Carlos Zaragoza, president of the El Salvador Foundation, to organize a press conference for April 23, which would originally be held in Winnetka, where Ulloa was expected to speak about investments, bitcoin and the security plan of the Bukele government. The invitation to the press was issued on April 9.

“The vice president canceled the press conference because we are going to have a meeting with the mayor of Los angelsEric Garcetti”, Zaragoza assured this newspaper at the beginning of the week.

As a result of that information, we contacted the Garcetti communications office. An official assured that the mayor “has nothing on his calendar” for that date. It is unknown if he was on the agenda at some point or if the request for the aforementioned meeting never reached the mayor’s office.

On the other hand, since last March 28, the organizers of the so-called Actitude Awards, in Los Angeles, announced that their guest of honor would be Vice President Ulloa. However, on the morning of April 19, with three days to go before the event, Ulloa’s office reported that he was not going to travel to the United States because “something unforeseen” had come up.

In truth, everything was going from strength to strength until April 12, the date on which the vice president’s tour began to derail, who was originally scheduled to appear at UC Berkeley on April 21 to talk about the impact of bitcoin in El Salvador. I mean, that was the first stop on this visit.

Ulloa was invited by The Latin American Leadership Society (LLS) of the prestigious Californian university, but in a statement on social networks made by the student group Central Americans for Empowerment (CAFE) they expressed their rejection and concerns about the presence of the vice president.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Regarding the Latin American Leadership Society at Berkeley Spring Forum hosting VP of El Salvador Dr. Felix Ulloa on bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/rJjH7LkvxV — CAFE at Berkeley (@cafeucb) April 12, 2022

CAFE stated that they do not support the implementation of neoliberal policies and do not share the human rights violations in the “war against gangs” in marginal neighborhoods that Bukele has promoted since the end of March.

“We are completely against the Bukele administration,” the students indicated in their position.

Receiving this pressure from the students, the organizers of that event took their own stand.

“What we initially had in mind was for this event to create a space for dialogue, not division,” LLS said in a statement. “After taking some time to reflect, we have decided to cancel our event on the 21st and we will no longer bring the vice president of El Salvador to speak on the subject of bitcoin,” they stressed.

The agenda possibly would have been developed as planned in Los Angeles, but the reaction of the student movement in Berkeley upon hearing this news suggests that Ulloa and his advisers carefully read the message that CAFE shared on Twitter.

“We would have loved to have the vice president here to show him how we really feel and what we think of him,” they posted last Monday.

From that day on, Ulloa canceled the tour.

We were notified this past weekend that the Latin American Leadership society will no longer hold their speaking event with Vice President Ulloa. This was not upon our request. We would’ve loved to have the VP here to show him how we really feel and what we think about him. — CAFE at Berkeley (@cafeucb) April 18, 2022

What has happened, Fuentes maintains, has an impact on Bukele’s public relations management, since the president uses the vice president as “a firefighter” who is trying to put out the fires, which are increasingly difficult to control.

“Félix Ulloa will not return to the United States this year,” the activist predicted.

“The Bukele government outside the Salvadoran borders does not see one; the message that he has received on this occasion is one of rejection, ”concluded Fuentes.