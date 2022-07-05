Salvadoran who had an obstetric emergency sentenced to 50 years in prison

The sentence handed down against the young woman was adopted on June 29 and was based “on mere gender prejudice,” explained in a statement the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Therapeutic, Ethical and Eugenic Abortion (Acdatee) and detailed that one of The arguments that the court based on Ramírez was: “Mothers are the source of protection for children in any circumstance of life and you were not.”

Lesly Ramírez, who suffered an obstetric emergency and this caused her to give birth in a latrine in her home, must be sentenced to 50 years in prison for aggravated homicide, a feminist organization reported Monday, announcing that it will challenge the court ruling.

Lesly Ramírez, 23, is part of a large family in a situation of poverty dedicated to agriculture, with a house without water or electricity. In June 2020, after going to the bathroom in a latrine in his house, he unknowingly began a precipitous labor expelling the unborn child.

Part of the details provided by the Prosecutor’s Office is that it was a girl between 37 and 40 weeks of gestation who was presumably born alive and died hours later.

“I felt something come out of me, it was dark and I couldn’t see what I was expelling,” Ramírez said at the time he gave his statement. She panicked and after the emergency she was hospitalized and received three blood transfusions and later she was detained.

Last week he was sentenced. “Through an appeal we are going to ask for her freedom (…), she is the victim of an unfair sentence,” Morena Herrera, president of the group, told AFP.

In El Salvador, prosecutors and judges classify obstetric emergencies and cases of miscarriage as “aggravated homicide”, with penalties of up to 50 years, despite the fact that the Salvadoran Penal Code since 1998 establishes penalties of up to 8 years for abortion, a practice prohibited in the Central American country in all cases.

This is “the first time in history that the maximum penalty (50 years) has been applied since abortion was absolutely criminalized,” said Acdatee.

Since 2009, 65 women convicted of health emergencies during pregnancy, most of them in precarious economic conditions, have been released with the support of Acdatee and other groups.

Last year, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) found the State of El Salvador responsible for the case of Manuela, a Salvadoran woman who died in prison in 2010, serving a 30-year sentence for an out-of-hospital delivery. classified as aggravated homicide.