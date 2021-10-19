News

Salvadorans are now selling US dollars to buy bitcoins

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Based on data acquired from El Salvador’s internal portfolio service, Chivo. President Nayib Bukele shared a new development regarding bitcoin via his Twitter profile: thanks to the current bullish race, many Salvadorans would be exchanging their savings from US dollars to bitcoins.

“People are putting in far more US dollars (to buy #BTC) than what they are withdrawing from chivo ATMs,” Bukele tweeted, who also urged the media to independently confirm the above information by visiting ATMs. . President Bukele also stated that Chivo reported 24,076 remittance requests “for a maximum of $ 3,069,761.05 in one day”.

The rise in USD-to-bitcoin conversions within the jurisdiction reflects a shift in investor sentiment, who initially expressed concern during adoption by the general public. Additionally, the Salvadoran government offers various subsidies for using bitcoin, such as lower fuel costs and tax exemptions.

El Salvador has also installed over 200 ATMs after adopting bitcoin as legal tender, making it the third largest crypto ATM network after the US and Canada and surpassing the UK.

Loading...
Advertisements

Lastly, the Salvadoran government announced that it plans to build a $ 4 million veterinary hospital using part of the profits made during the bitcoin bull market. According to President Bukele, the veterinary hospital will house four operating rooms, four emergency clinics, 19 offices and a rehabilitation area.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

818
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
694
News

Cinema, all films out in October
651
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
592
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
537
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
477
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
471
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
434
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
396
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
324
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top