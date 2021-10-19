Salvadorans are now selling US dollars to buy bitcoins

Based on data acquired from El Salvador’s internal portfolio service, Chivo. President Nayib Bukele shared a new development regarding bitcoin via his Twitter profile: thanks to the current bullish race, many Salvadorans would be exchanging their savings from US dollars to bitcoins.

“People are putting in far more US dollars (to buy #BTC) than what they are withdrawing from chivo ATMs,” Bukele tweeted, who also urged the media to independently confirm the above information by visiting ATMs. . President Bukele also stated that Chivo reported 24,076 remittance requests “for a maximum of $ 3,069,761.05 in one day”.

The rise in USD-to-bitcoin conversions within the jurisdiction reflects a shift in investor sentiment, who initially expressed concern during adoption by the general public. Additionally, the Salvadoran government offers various subsidies for using bitcoin, such as lower fuel costs and tax exemptions.

El Salvador has also installed over 200 ATMs after adopting bitcoin as legal tender, making it the third largest crypto ATM network after the US and Canada and surpassing the UK.

Lastly, the Salvadoran government announced that it plans to build a $ 4 million veterinary hospital using part of the profits made during the bitcoin bull market. According to President Bukele, the veterinary hospital will house four operating rooms, four emergency clinics, 19 offices and a rehabilitation area.